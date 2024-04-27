Asked to explain his argument with Mohamed Salah on the touchline during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham, Jurgen Klopp refused and insisted “it’s done.”

Salah was preparing to come on alongside Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez when Michail Antonio nodded in to make it 2-2 at the London Stadium.

Liverpool were deservedly leading when Klopp called on his substitutes, but they were then sent on to push for a winner which, unfortunately, did not come.

The result was less of a surprise for supporters than the scenes between Klopp and Salah before the changes were made.

A heated exchange between Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp on the sidelines just before West Ham's equaliser ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HuOJwvePWE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024

TNT Sports’ cameras spotted the pair exchanging words, with the No. 11 gesturing onto the pitch and clearly furious with his manager.

It was Klopp who approached Salah, who had to be led away by Nunez and Gomez as he continued to rage at the German.

In his post-match interview, however, Klopp would not divulge on the situation.

“No,” he replied when asked if he could revealed what was said.

“But we spoke already in the the dressing room. For me, that’s done.”

Klopp certainly didn’t laugh the situation off, though his mood was dour throughout the interview due to the nature of the result and where it leaves Liverpool.

Nevertheless, the situation appears to be fraught between Klopp and Salah, with tensions running high as the season collapses at the crucial stage.

Liverpool have now won only five of their last 12 games, those being against Sparta Prague, Brighton, Sheffield United, Atalanta and Fulham, with two more points dropped in east London.

Salah has scored just twice in his last eight games, while he has only started three of the last six in a worrying run of form.