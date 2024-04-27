Liverpool fans “can’t wait for summer” after “usual story” vs. West Ham

After Liverpool drew 2-2 against West Ham in the Premier League, fans bemoaned problems that have become the “usual story” in recent weeks for the Reds.

Another case of a poor first half and conceding avoidable goals held Liverpool back.

While Jurgen Klopp‘s team undoubtedly improved after the break, they were unable to seal the points once ahead and were made to pay by Michail Antonio.

After the match, Liverpool fans reacted to the 2-2 draw, discussing substitutions and familiar problems.

Liverpool showed decent spirit to come back and perform much better in the second half but let's be honest, the biggest positive for them is that it's a game closer to the end of the season. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) April 27, 2024

“What is going on with those subs? Why did he bring on Gomez? What is that man thinking? Why even bring Szobo on with 3mins to go? What’s the point.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

Can’t wait for the summer. Klopp tired & nothing more to give. Some of these players need moving on. Big big question over Salah. If this is what we’re gonna get from him then he has to be moved on this summer — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 27, 2024

“Diaz and Arnold off. The managers subs baffle me every time. How does Elliott play the whole game. Mo big row with Jurgen on the touchline. Looking forward to next season already.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

Full-time thoughts: • More dropped points

• Countless chances to make it 3-1 not taken

• Giving goals away far too easily

• Second half was better than the first but still far from our best

• Not sure what that was all about with Salah and Klopp

• Top 4 isn’t safe yet… — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) April 27, 2024

“Woohoo…didn’t lose! Happy days I guess. We also scored…party time. Season is done, was done about two weeks ago. Lots of surgery needed. Slot has some work to do to keep us competitive.” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

Our decision making in the final third summed up by Szobozlai there. Last minute of the game, need to win, has 4 player in the box to cross too and he picks a poorly executed backwards pass to Mac instead. Time and time again the wrong decisions. Insanity — Stephen Evans (@StephenEvans75) April 27, 2024

Usual story of late so no point overanalysing it. Second half much better than the first, again didn’t defend well enough and again too wasteful in the final third, some unlucky and some poor but you can’t concede 2 in a game and feel aggrieved not to win it. — Dan (@Dan23_92) April 27, 2024

In complete control then concede and awful response. Why on earth take off Diaz? As bad an end to a season I can remember — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 27, 2024

“Passion has gone from the touchline, he just stares and smiles now everytime we concede. He’s worked wonders over the years but maybe a change won’t be a bad thing after all.” – Luke Wilson on Facebook.

The positives. Quansah is a really good centre half.

Gravenberch had his best game for Liverpool.

Robertson galvanised the comeback, nice to see some leadership from him.

Stopped the bleeding at least.

The annoyance is how much time we have wasted this season in 1st halves. — Jonathan Husband (@jonnyhusband1) April 27, 2024

So poor started the 2nd half slightly better, playing like it’s end of season with nothing to play for. So disappointing after to slump like this after the way the season progressed — Gary JFT97 Davis (@gary212) April 27, 2024

“It’s another point towards top 4. Be positive. We were never really in for the league, Man city have had it wrapped up for ages” – Mr S in the comments.

Gravenberch excellent today. Grafted all game. Diaz hard working but ultimately not the goal threat LFC requires in that role. Elliott struggled, no idea how he stayed on for all of that. Very frustrating performance. Discontent & deflation in the camp you feel. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) April 27, 2024

“What an embarrassment. No fight or heart whatsoever. Get back to leading the game and switch off yet again. Poor Jurgen they have really let him down” – Mark O’Hara on Facebook.

