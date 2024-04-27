★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 27, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacts after West Ham United score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans “can’t wait for summer” after “usual story” vs. West Ham

After Liverpool drew 2-2 against West Ham in the Premier League, fans bemoaned problems that have become the “usual story” in recent weeks for the Reds.

Another case of a poor first half and conceding avoidable goals held Liverpool back.

While Jurgen Klopp‘s team undoubtedly improved after the break, they were unable to seal the points once ahead and were made to pay by Michail Antonio.

After the match, Liverpool fans reacted to the 2-2 draw, discussing substitutions and familiar problems.

“What is going on with those subs? Why did he bring on Gomez? What is that man thinking? Why even bring Szobo on with 3mins to go? What’s the point.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

“Diaz and Arnold off. The managers subs baffle me every time. How does Elliott play the whole game. Mo big row with Jurgen on the touchline. Looking forward to next season already.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

“Woohoo…didn’t lose! Happy days I guess. We also scored…party time. Season is done, was done about two weeks ago. Lots of surgery needed. Slot has some work to do to keep us competitive.” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

“Passion has gone from the touchline, he just stares and smiles now everytime we concede. He’s worked wonders over the years but maybe a change won’t be a bad thing after all.” – Luke Wilson on Facebook.

“It’s another point towards top 4. Be positive. We were never really in for the league, Man city have had it wrapped up for ages” – Mr S in the comments.

“What an embarrassment. No fight or heart whatsoever. Get back to leading the game and switch off yet again. Poor Jurgen they have really let him down” – Mark O’Hara on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

