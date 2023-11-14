LFC Legends will take on AFC Ajax Legends in the next annual Legends charity match on Saturday March 23, 2024 at Anfield (3pm GMT kickoff).

This will be the eighth LFC Foundation legends charity match held at Anfield, with AFC Ajax the visitors for the first time.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the fixture – presented by AXA, the club’s official training partner – will support the work of the LFC Foundation and charity partners, both at home and away.

LFC Foundation’s two previous legends matches against Manchester United and Celtic raised an incredible £1.45 million which is now supporting their vital work across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

The Foundation’s charity partners also benefitted from the funds to support their work, including Cash for Kids, IntoUniversity and the club’s official former players association, Forever Reds.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush will once again take to the dugout to manage the LFC Legends side and help to raise funds for LFC Foundation.

LFC Legends will be announced in the coming weeks and months ahead of the game, which is brought to you by LFC Foundation in association with Forever Reds. Keep an eye out across our channels to find out which legends will be taking part.

Matt Parish, LFC Foundation chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be hosting our eighth legends fixture at Anfield and we look forward to welcoming the LFC family to Anfield for an afternoon to enjoy for all ages.

“The support we receive for our legends matches is always fantastic and the funds raised enable us to support even more children, young people and families in our community and beyond.

“We raised an overwhelming amount through our last two matches and we have already seen the difference that has made and look forward to continuing to change people’s lives and events like this help us to achieve that.”

* Tickets for the legends charity match are priced at £28 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s.

Season ticket holders and official members can buy tickets from 11am on Wednesday November 15 until 1.30pm on Thursday November 16, with tickets going on general sale from 2pm on Thursday November 16.

Tickets will be available to purchase online here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are available from £50 and hospitality tickets start at £150. Please click here for more details.