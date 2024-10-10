With the 2024/25 campaign now well underway, a host of exciting young talents are emerging as ones to watch within Liverpool’s flourishing academy setup.

Two months into the season and there are hugely positive signs throughout the club as a new regime takes over at the AXA Training Centre.

While there have been big changes in personnel in the first team with the appointment of Arne Slot and his backroom, much has stayed the same off the pitch when it comes to the U21s and U18s.

So which players are making their mark in Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s youth ranks so far?

Here are 10 youngsters you should be keeping an eye on from Liverpool’s academy.

Kornel Misciur – Goalkeeper

Age: 17

Nationality: English/Polish

Though he has shared duties with Harvey Davies, Misciur has benefited from an untimely red card for his older teammate to establish himself as No. 1 for the U21s.

He has done so despite only turning 17 earlier this year, with his stature and level of performance belying his young years.

An outstanding shot-stopper, Misciur is also composed with the ball at his feet and is developing a strong command of his area, with it no surprise that he is already being integrated as part of first-team training.

Carter Pinnington – Centre-back

Age: 17

Nationality: English

The first half of the season has seen an experienced core form within Lewtas’ U21s, but teenage defender Pinnington is one of the youngest in the group and considered one of the most high-potential.

Pinnington is a tall, strong centre-back who has also been deployed at left-back at stages this season, with coaches cherishing his versatility.

From the Wirral, he actually made his debut for the U21s as a 15-year-old back in 2022/23, but he is now being relied upon as a bona fide mainstay in the group.

Ranel Young – Striker

Age: 18

Nationality: English

Young has been unfortunate with injuries in recent seasons, but looks to be capitalising on the absence Jayden Danns so far this term as he takes up a new role up front.

Though a natural winger, the 18-year-old has impressed in a central position for the U21s, gaining more of an understanding of the types of runs and physicality required in leading the line.

He scored a sensational solo goal in a 3-2 win over Sunderland in September and has shown promise in the UEFA Youth League against the likes of AC Milan and Bologna too.

DJ Esdaille – Right-back

Age: 16

Nationality: English

One of the youngest players on this list, Scouser and first-year scholar Esdaille is looking to emulate Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s rise.

There are certainly similarities in the way they play at right-back, not least in the responsibility Esdaille is already taking up in an often-inverted role for the U18s.

Despite not turning 17 until December, the youngster more than holds his own in physical battles and serves to be one of the most exciting talents in Bridge-Wilkinson’s group.

Alvin Ayman – Central midfielder

Age: 17

Nationality: Egyptian

Summer signing Ayman (pictured left) arrived from Wolves towards the end of the summer after a long wait to ratify a transfer worth around £1.5 million.

Liverpool’s outlay may have increased expectations, but it has been a quiet start to life at the club so far, with caution taken as the teenager in eased into action.

But there have been promising signs already, and Ayman’s ability to dominate as a box-to-box midfielder should begin to show as the campaign progresses.

Ollie O’Connor – Attacking midfielder

Age: 16

Nationality: English

Before the season began, few will have highlighted O’Connor as one of the Liverpool youngsters to watch, but the Scouser has already stood out among the U18s’ top performers.

He has done so in a variety of positions, including out wide, but he looks most comfortable in his more natural role as a central midfielder.

There is a poise to his game that is often lacking with players of his age, and Bridge-Wilkinson looks set to depend on him as a staple of his starting lineup – rightly so.

Joe Bradshaw – Winger

Age: 16

Nationality: English

There may be more focus on newer arrivals in Liverpool’s youth ranks in these early months of the season, but Bradshaw’s continued progress should not be overlooked.

Signed from Accrington Stanley in 2021, he is now a regular starter on either flank for the U18s, while he can also be utilised more centrally.

Along with his nimble feet and eye for a pass, Bradshaw looks to be honing his decision-making in front of goal – though a costly penalty miss in September’s 3-2 loss to Newcastle, when he had pulled rank over regular taker Josh Sonni-Lambie, shows room to grow.

Rio Ngumoha – Winger

Age: 16

Nationality: English

There has been a palpable excitement about Ngumoha since his arrival from Chelsea over the summer, though expectations around the young winger should be dampened.

At this stage, the 16-year-old is understandably raw, with his preference to run at defenders seeing him fail to spot a more useful pass on a number of occasions.

But there is also so much to enjoy about Ngumoha’s game, and with coaches taking a keen focus on his development – training with the U21s on a daily basis – there are hopes he can blossom when he settles.

Kieran Morrison – Attacking midfielder

Age: 17

Nationality: Northern Irish

It is hard to believe that Morrison is still only 17, having long been earmarked as one of the stars of the academy.

Coaches within the youth setup have opted for a steady approach when tracking his progress, and it is only now – two seasons after he first broke through with the U18s – that he is considered a regular for the U21s.

He has taken on that increase in responsibility admirably, and coming up against bigger, more experienced defenders has required him to vary his attacks more, which is so far paying off.

Amara Nallo – Centre-back

Age: 17

Nationality: English

Already on the first-team radar, Nallo has been installed as the main centre-back for Liverpool U21s this season as the likes of Pinnington and Wellity Lucky rotate around him.

There has been an emphasis on the 17-year-old to lead the team from the heart of defence, including wearing the captain’s armband in the U19s’ 2-1 win over Bologna in the UEFA Youth League.

Nallo scored the winner that afternoon, with the addition of goals to his game complementing an accomplished skillset as a quick, strong and technically gifted centre-half.