Martin Zubimendi’s decision to go back on his word and remain with Real Sociedad was a sliding doors moment for Ryan Gravenberch‘s Liverpool career.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Reds in the deeper midfield role. The beginnings of a surprise title challenge that the Reds are seemingly mounting this term could well be tied to Gravenberch’s form in his new role.

That is how important he’s become in such a short space of time.

Arne Slot has his team sitting top of the Premier League and have conceded just two goals in the league, keeping the most clean sheets (five) from the opening seven games.

The underlying numbers paint a good picture too. The Reds have given up chances worth just 5.2 xG (expected goals) – this is the best in the league and the next best on the list is Aston Villa (6.9).

Yes, the Reds have had some favourable fixtures to kick off their campaign. Slot is eager to remind fans of that during every single interview. But you can only beat what is put in front of you, and Liverpool are doing just that. They’re doing it well, too.

They are controlling situations, with and without the ball.

Should we really be surprised?

Key to this is Gravenberch. Should it really have come as a surprise though? His profile seems perfect for this role in the Liverpool team under his Dutch compatriot.

Slot needed someone there who was comfortable in possession, press resistant and physical. Zubimendi wasn’t the tallest or the strongest, but he was deceptively physical for someone of his stature.

The former Feyenoord boss now has someone who is comfortable in possession, press-resistant and physical. It is almost the complete opposite of how the Netherlands international was utilised last season.

Deployed as a left-sided No. 8 most of the time under Jurgen Klopp, Gravenberch was inconsistent and a little loose in possession. It was part and parcel of the role, though, with Liverpool trialling an inverted full-back system.

The balance was a little off when he was on the left and Dominik Szoboszlai was on the right, both wanted to impact the final third and this left Alexis Mac Allister exposed.

Gravenberch seemingly profiled as that sort of midfielder at the time though. Thomas Tuchel, his manager at Bayern Munich, said as much after the sale of the midfielder: “He’s a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player.

“The main problem for him is that we don’t really have a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And we’re spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players.

“Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player. He wasn’t happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3.”

Klopp referenced his new No. 38 being a box-to-box player upon his arrival too.

Maybe the German tactician wanted to make the most of his ability on the ball in the final third. Maybe his physicality was viewed as a must-have in the final phase.

However, he’s always had a profile of someone who could operate in deeper areas in a particular system. Fortunately for him, Slot used that system.

Strong underlying numbers

During his time at Ajax, he played multiple roles across the midfield and always looked comfortable in the first phase of play.

As a press reliever, he absorbs pressure and either beats a man or wins a foul. On multiple occasions this term, he’s been the most fouled player in a match.

It sounds like a nothing stat but he’s able to take the sting out of moments. He lures the opposition into making a tackle before quickly changing gears and picking up an easy free-kick.

In possession, Gravenberch has scaled his output this term to suit the requirements of this single pivot role. For example, last season, his debut campaign with the Reds, he attempted, on average, just 40 passes per 90 with a success rate of 82%.

This term, he’s attempting 68 passes and has a success rate of 89%. He’s attempting 28 more passes and had a higher success rate. He’s more involved and much safer – exactly what you want from someone in his position.

Per FBref, he’s playing more progressive passes too but attempting fewer dribbles but more carries.

The distance he’s now covering with his carries is up there with what he was averaging during his time with Ajax. In fact, his passing numbers are almost identical to those he posted during his final season in Amsterdam.

He’s winning 67% of his challenges, the highest success rate of his career, and he’s winning more tackles and interceptions than ever before.

The 22-year-old has not had to acclimatise to life as Slot’s defensive midfielder. What is going under the radar is that the £35 million signing is just playing his natural game.

Gravenberch is seeing more of the ball, he has more space to manipulate and this gives him more opportunities to progress play and make the most of his ball-carrying ability.

The system, with the Dutch tactician wanting Liverpool to be fairly compact out of possession, means Gravenberch isn’t as exposed as might’ve been in this role last season. In short, the Reds allow the Ajax academy graduate to play to his strengths while masking his weaknesses.

That, along with Zubimendi’s preference to hike in the Basque mountains rather than play Champions League football, has been the perfect storm for team and player.