This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Worrying Trent update & Man United wanted Alonso – Latest Liverpool FC News

A concerning transfer rumour regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged, while Man United are said to have eyed a move for Xabi Alonso in the summer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Will the Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sagas ever end?

All Liverpool fans want is to see the trio sign new deals at Anfield as soon as possible, but that is proving to be wishful thinking.

Now, The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana reports that Real Madrid see Alexander-Arnold as a “priority transfer target” at right-back.

While Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury has heightened the need for a new signing in January, Liverpool would never allow that to happen.

It is worrying that Madrid’s interest is so strong, however, and that Alexander-Arnold isn’t exactly shutting down rumours of a summer exit.

Losing the Reds’ vice-captain just as his peak years are approaching doesn’t bear thinking about.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

2WC1PC0 Augsburg, Deutschland. 13th Jan, 2024. Xabi Alonso (Trainer Bayer 04 Leverkusen) 1. Fussball Bundesliga: FC Augsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Augsburg, WWK Arena am 13.01.2024 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News

  • Xabi Alonso received a surprise job offer from Man United after rejecting Liverpool this summer – instead he’s now said to be the leading contender to be Carlo Ancelotti’s eventual successor at Real Madrid. Let’s just hope he isn’t managing Trent.
  • Cody Gakpo is in bullish spirits about the season ahead for Liverpool, boldly declaring “hopefully we can win everything!” (LFC)
  • Chelsea have refused to allow Liverpool scouts to attend academy games this season, in a petty response to Rio Ngumoha‘s summer move to Anfield



  • Every Liverpool fan will love the Reds’ new Adidas home kit details that have leaked ahead of the 2025/26 season. It’s a throwback to an old strip!

Elsewhere in the football world today

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Sunday, August 23, 2020: Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Thomas Tuchel during the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. (Credit: ©UEFA)

  • Thomas Tuchel says he will “push all the players to the limit” in order to win the 2026 World Cup as England manager. They have to be among the favourites with the German in charge! (Sky Sports)
  • Referees’ chief Webb has claimed that there has been an 80 percent reduction in the number of VAR errors this season. It’s still not making football any better, though! (Stick to Football)

Liverpool FC: On this day

John Aldridge Liverpool

On this day in 1987, John Aldridge scored in his 10th consecutive league match, coming in Liverpool’s 4-0 win at home to QPR.

It remains a joint-record in English football history, summing up what an incredible run it was.

Meanwhile, manager Kenny Dalglish, club secretary Peter Robinson and chairman John Smith also met with Ray Houghton on the same day, as they looked to get a transfer to Liverpool from Oxford over the line.

The move was sealed two days later, with the Irishman becoming a key player during the late 1980s.











