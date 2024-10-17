A concerning transfer rumour regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged, while Man United are said to have eyed a move for Xabi Alonso in the summer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Will the Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sagas ever end?

All Liverpool fans want is to see the trio sign new deals at Anfield as soon as possible, but that is proving to be wishful thinking.

Now, The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana reports that Real Madrid see Alexander-Arnold as a “priority transfer target” at right-back.

While Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury has heightened the need for a new signing in January, Liverpool would never allow that to happen.

It is worrying that Madrid’s interest is so strong, however, and that Alexander-Arnold isn’t exactly shutting down rumours of a summer exit.

Losing the Reds’ vice-captain just as his peak years are approaching doesn’t bear thinking about.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Xabi Alonso received a surprise job offer from Man United after rejecting Liverpool this summer – instead he’s now said to be the leading contender to be Carlo Ancelotti’s eventual successor at Real Madrid. Let’s just hope he isn’t managing Trent.

Howard Webb has rubbished Arsenal fans’ conspiracy theory regarding Dominik Szoboszlai – the most deluded fanbase in football

Cody Gakpo is in bullish spirits about the season ahead for Liverpool, boldly declaring “hopefully we can win everything!” (LFC)

Naby Keita has claimed that Liverpool offered him a new deal before he left the club – they may have dodged a bullet there!

Chelsea have refused to allow Liverpool scouts to attend academy games this season, in a petty response to Rio Ngumoha‘s summer move to Anfield

Conor Bradley admits it was “weird” to play on the right wing in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last season. He did an admirable job amid an injury crisis

More from This Is Anfield

Five goals, one assist and eight maximum minutes played – Liverpool players in the international break

The seven games in 21 days that will shape our expectations of Liverpool this season

Every Liverpool fan will love the Reds’ new Adidas home kit details that have leaked ahead of the 2025/26 season. It’s a throwback to an old strip!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Thomas Tuchel says he will “push all the players to the limit” in order to win the 2026 World Cup as England manager. They have to be among the favourites with the German in charge! (Sky Sports)

Niclas Fullkrug is still unavailable for West Ham‘s Premier League clash with Tottenham this weekend. The Germany striker has not got going for the Hammers yet! (Sky Sports)

Referees’ chief Webb has claimed that there has been an 80 percent reduction in the number of VAR errors this season. It’s still not making football any better, though! (Stick to Football)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1987, John Aldridge scored in his 10th consecutive league match, coming in Liverpool’s 4-0 win at home to QPR.

It remains a joint-record in English football history, summing up what an incredible run it was.

Meanwhile, manager Kenny Dalglish, club secretary Peter Robinson and chairman John Smith also met with Ray Houghton on the same day, as they looked to get a transfer to Liverpool from Oxford over the line.

The move was sealed two days later, with the Irishman becoming a key player during the late 1980s.