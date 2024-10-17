Chelsea have reportedly refused scouts from Liverpool and Man United from attending academy fixtures this season, in a response to Rio Ngumoha‘s transfer.

Ngumoha, the 16-year-old winger, made the move from Chelsea to Liverpool this summer despite the London club’s best attempts to keep their prized asset.

The teenager has subsequently joined the Reds’ academy ranks, training daily with the U21s while turning out for the U18s and in the UEFA Youth League at U19s level.

Liverpool’s success in signing Ngumoha came amid further interest from Man United, while Chelsea made a concerted effort to convince him to stay.

The nature of the transfer, which attracted high-profile focus in the media, has led to a petty response from those within the London club.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have rejected requests from both Liverpool and Man United for scouts to attend youth games at their Cobham Training Centre this season.

It is explained that “multiple people with knowledge of the situation” claim that “Chelsea were the first to restrict access to opposition scouts.”

Chelsea sources have denied this, instead insisting that they had in fact been refused scouting access to games at the AXA Training Centre, though Liverpool sources responded that “no requests have been rejected so far this season.”

The situation is described as “reciprocal,” and though Liverpool are adamant they have not declined any accreditation requests, sources at the club admitted that “if Chelsea scouts did apply going forward, they are likely to be rejected.”

“The west London club’s decision has been interpreted as a response to losing [Ngumoha],” The Athletic adds.

Talks have been held between Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United to resolve the issue, however “no agreement has yet been reached.”

It is important to maintain that “none of the three clubs have issued a formal ban on the other’s scouts,” chiefly as this would violate Premier League rules.

“Rules regarding youth development stipulate that clubs should permit scouts from other clubs to attend academy matches,” it is explained.

This is “provided the scout notifies both clubs involved in the match no later than noon on the last working day before the game and produces valid identification.”

Liverpool have taken a new approach to youth recruitment in the years post-Brexit, focusing on signing the best academy talents from around the UK.

Ngumoha and midfielder Alvin Ayman, who joined from Wolves in August, are the latest in a long line of arrivals as part of this new drive.

Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo signed from Leicester and West Ham respectively in 2023, while Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Calum Scanlon and Trent Kone-Doherty are among those to have arrived in similar deals.

Bobby Clark joined from Newcastle in 2021 in a deal worth £1.5 million, before switching to Salzburg for £10 million in the summer.