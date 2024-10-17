Liverpool’s first home kit in their new deal with Adidas will be a throwback to one of the most popular kits of their previous stint with the manufacturer.

Next season will see Liverpool swap Nike for Adidas as the German manufacturer takes over duties as the club’s official kit supplier.

It will be their third spell wearing Adidas kits, having previously done so from 1985 to 1996 and then 2006 to 2012.

Arguably Liverpool’s best-ever kits came under Adidas, and fans will be hoping for more of the same after mixed reviews for Nike’s offerings.

With work underway to finalise designs for the 2025/26 campaign, Footy Headlines report that Adidas are planning a throwback to one of their old home kits.

Liverpool are expected to wear a shirt similar to the one worn during the 2006/07 season – when they reached the Champions League final for a second time under Rafa Benitez.

It is claimed that the new Adidas home kit is “basically based on the 2006/07 home shirt without the collar.”

That means a simple design with a white trim around the body of the shirt, as well as the iconic three stripes along the arms.

The 2006/07 season was the first since Liverpool swapped Reebok for Adidas for their second deal with the brand, which certainly makes sense from a marketing perspective.

For fans, it is likely to be a popular choice if true, with the kit worn during Benitez’s third season in charge a favourite among many.

It will bring back memories of the semi-final triumph over Chelsea in the Champions League, and a squad with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Jamie Carragher, Dirk Kuyt, John Arne Riise, Jermaine Pennant and Peter Crouch as its core.

Though it is customary for clubs to debut their new home kit on the final game of the season, that will not be the case for Liverpool this time around.

Due to the terms of their agreement with Nike that will be near impossible, and instead the club are likely to launch their first Adidas home kit soon after the campaign ends.

Liverpool are expected to wear white for next season’s away kit and green for the third kit, with Adidas reportedly planning to include previous club badges on those alternate kits.