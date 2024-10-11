Liverpool will join Adidas’ long list of football clubs next season as they swap Nike for the German manufacturers, and we already know quite a few details about their 2025/26 offerings.

It is not normal to be thinking so far ahead when the current season is still very much in its infancy, but that does not prevent kit leaks from emerging.

The Reds are to swap Nike for Adidas from 2025/26, and there is already plenty of anticipation for what the reunion will have in store – early signs spell trouble for bank accounts.

We have had a few interesting details reported, so here is everything we know so far about Adidas’ first collection of Liverpool kits since 2011/12.

Home

The home strip will obviously remain red, and the big detail is always what shade it will be.

According to the reliable Footy Headlines and @FumlerRawk, it will be predominantly dark red with white accents, officially termed ‘Strong Red’.

As for some of the finer details, “the collar is red with a white stripe down the middle, while the cuffs are the reversed colour, white with a red stripe down the middle.”

An early prediction for what it could look like is pictured above, and notably this design has Adidas’ three stripes logo – which will not be everyone’s favourite choice.

Away

Moving on to the away kit, we are set to have what is described as mainly “off-white,” not too dissimilar from what we would call ‘Ecru’.

Opposite to the home strip, this will have red accents and, as per @FumlerRawk, it is likely to be paired with black shorts.

The interesting detail to look out for moving forward, though, is what Liverpool badge will be used.

Currently, the suggestion is that the Liver Bird will be sat within a shield – a lot like what we saw in the 1950s before it transitioned to what we see on our current kits.

It does initially appear like a Man United strip, but let’s hope that’s not the case in reality!

Third

This one is likely to be a fan favourite! It sounds like it will have everything you could want.

From the shade of green, officially called ‘Sea Green’, to the Trefoil Adidas logo and the classic Liverpool badge used from 1987-1992.

The collar and cuffs will be a combination of white/black/mint green stripes with the shorts and socks to match.

According to Footy Headlines, an insider has informed them that this third kit prediction (pictured above) by @FumlerRawk is “spot on,” and “only minor details will differ.”

We were a little dubious about the badge, but we will have zero complaints if it comes to fruition. It has the look of becoming an instant hit.

Let us know what you think about the three leaked looks for 2025/26 in the comments below!