Ahead of an intense period for Liverpool, eight of their players played maximum minutes for their countries on international duty.

As is usually the case, the international break halted some of Liverpool’s momentum. It has, though, provided a chance for fringe players to get some much-needed game time.

Eight Reds played maximum minutes, including Conor Bradley – who captained Northern Ireland twice during the break, in a draw with Belarus and in a 5-0 thrashing of Bulgaria.

Here, we’ve rounded up all the minutes played as well as the goals scored and assists produced by Liverpool’s first-team players in the international break.

Minutes played

Of the eight men to play maximum minutes, the game time was perhaps most vital for Caoimhin Kelleher who must now step up to replace Alisson as Liverpool’s No. 1 until the next set of internationals.

While he was awarded man of the match for his latest display against Greece, the performance was blighted by an error that led to the opposition’s second in a 2-0 defeat.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 180

Ibrahima Konate – 180

Caoimhin Kelleher – 180

Dominik Szoboszlai – 180

Jarell Quansah – 180

Conor Bradley – 180

Andy Robertson – 180

Darwin Nunez – 180

Ryan Gravenberch – 170

Cody Gakpo – 154

Luis Diaz – 154

Trey Nyoni – 115

Tyler Morton – 97

Mohamed Salah – 90

Wataru Endo – 90

Diogo Jota – 88

Virgil van Dijk – 79

Alexis Mac Allister – 66

Kostas Tsimikas – 8

Selected others:

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 180

Ben Doak – 145

Kaide Gordon – 111

Kyle Kelly – 74

Calvin Ramsay – 7

Goals

Dominik Szoboszlai scored both of Hungary’s goals in a 2-0 away win against Bosnia & Herzegovina – the first a left-footed finish from a tight angle and the second, a well-taken penalty.

After losing 2-1 to Greece at Wembley, Trent Alexander-Arnold showed what he could do in England’s second match when he played left-back against Finland.

The highlight of the 3-1 win was the Liverpool player’s stunning free-kick that found the top corner from at least 25 yards out.

Szoboszlai – 2

Alexander-Arnold – 1

Salah – 1

Diaz – 1

Gordon – 1

Assists

While the Reds generally performed well in their international fixtures, Cody Gakpo laid on the only assist from a Liverpool player during the period.

Against Hungary, after Virgil van Dijk had been shown a second yellow card, Gakpo swung in a great free-kick to Denzel Dumfries who powered home an impressive header to equalise meaning the game finished 1-1.

Gakpo – 1