With Virgil van Dijk departing the Netherlands camp early following his red card against Hungary, the captain has explained the decision to return to Liverpool.

Van Dijk will report to the AXA Training Centre towards the start of next week after leaving the Netherlands squad on Saturday.

That came following his controversial dismissal in the 1-1 draw with Hungary on Friday night, coming due to two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

While Van Dijk had initially insisted he would remain with his international teammates as he fulfils his role as captain, he has now outlined why he will instead return to Merseyside.

Speaking to outlets including Voetbal International, the 33-year-old suggested it was a decision influenced by those within Liverpool.

“I wanted to stay with the team to give the lads my support, but now I have decided it is better to go home,” Van Dijk said.

“A lot has been said about the massive pile of matches we are playing in this period and all the travelling. This is a good moment to get some rest.

“With all the matches we have coming, I fully understand that the club thinks it is a good moment to get some rest.”

It is a ruling Liverpool supporters will no doubt agree with – likely even those of a Dutch persuasion – as Van Dijk is one of the most important players in Arne Slot‘s squad.

Not only that, but he is also one of the most played, with only Mohamed Salah clocking more minutes on the pitch for the Reds so far this season.

With Alisson having suffered a hamstring injury during the final game before the international break, Liverpool were served an unfortunate reminder of the impact of a congested fixture list.

Slot can ill afford to lose another key player within his defensive spine, regardless of the quality in reserve at centre-back with both Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk can now join Salah – who has left the Egypt squad due to concerns over injury in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Mauritania – in focusing on recovery and then preparations for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea.