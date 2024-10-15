Wataru Endo was not involved as Japan saw their perfect record slip in their 10th World Cup qualifier, in a potential concern for Liverpool ahead of the weekend.

Heading into their clash with Australia on Tuesday, Japan had won all nine of their previous World Cup qualifiers without conceding a single goal.

Endo had featured in five of those as captain, scoring in a 7-0 thrashing of China in September, as Japan netted 38 goals in total with no reply.

That run ended on Tuesday, with a 1-1 draw at home to Australia that saw them finally concede through a Shogo Taniguchi own goal.

Another own goal from Cameron Burgess levelled the tie midway through the second half, and though Japan were unable to claim victory they remain comfortably clear at the top of their group with a five-point lead.

They were without Endo on Tuesday, with the Liverpool midfielder ruled out of contention due to illness.

The extent of his illness remains to be seen, but it could make the 31-year-old a doubt for training later in the week back on Merseyside.

Endo is due to return to England on Wednesday and will be among those expected back in sessions in the buildup to Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.

But that will depend on his health, with a further update likely to come either from the club or in Arne Slot‘s pre-match press conference on Friday.

Liverpool already know they will be without Alisson (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (foot) on Sunday, though the latter has now resumed light training.

Alexis Mac Allister was another concern but has recovered from an adductor problem and is now likely to start when Argentina face Bolivia on Tuesday night.

Endo has featured just four times for the Reds so far this season, with his only start coming against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.