Harvey Elliott has made a big step in his recovery following a fractured foot, though his projected return date for Liverpool is likely to be pushed back.

Elliott suffered a fracture in his foot in training with England U21s during the September international break, reporting back to the AXA Training Centre for treatment.

The young midfielder was initially reported to be targeting a return against Chelsea this Sunday, meaning six weeks on the sideline, though that now appears unlikely.

Back out on the pitch ? pic.twitter.com/GNNt4QSp0P — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2024

However, in an update from the club on Monday evening, Elliott was seen running around the outdoor pitches at the AXA in a positive step in his rehabilitation.

He was accompanied by rehab physio Joe Lewis, who will be working closely with the 21-year-old, while he also took in a series of strength exercises in the gym.

Putting in the work ? pic.twitter.com/dAW0HSgvJZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2024

Though there are still five days until Chelsea arrive at Anfield for the 4.30pm kickoff, given Elliott is not yet working with the ball again his involvement is doubtful.

Liverpool will take a cautious approach with their No. 19 regardless, particularly as he is not considered a first-choice starter for Arne Slot.

While an important player, Elliott is yet to break into the head coach’s starting lineup, featuring just once in three games before fracturing his foot.

More opportunity likely would have come in the Carabao Cup clash with West Ham and the Champions League ties against AC Milan and Bologna, but those fell during his time out.

It seems more feasible that Elliott will come back into contention towards the end of October, perhaps around the Carabao Cup trip to Brighton (Oct 30), though even that may be optimistic.

Regardless, his improving fitness should be considered a positive as Slot continues to navigate a busy fixture list heading into winter.