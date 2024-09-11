Harvey Elliott has had rotten luck to start off life under a new head coach as he is now facing a spell on the sidelines with a fractured foot.

The 21-year-old has played just seven minutes for the Reds this season and the hope was time with England’s U21s would offer him valuable game time during the break.

However, he returned early for further medical assessment and the Times have now reported that he faces being sidelined until late October.

Elliott experienced “discomfort during training” for the Young Lions, but few would have expected to see this diagnosis, one that comes as a major blow to his bid to break into the team.

His chance looked to be on the horizon as Liverpool play seven games across three different competitions starting on Saturday, with rotation expected to come into play for Arne Slot.

The Guardian add that “Liverpool hope the setback is not too serious,” with Elliott targeting the first game back from the October international break for his return – which is against Chelsea.

That match on October 20 is 40 days away – up to six weeks – and it is a lot of time to be sidelined for and also rules out a call-up to the senior England side under former manager Lee Carsley.

Carsley name-checked Elliott as one of the bright young talents coming up the ranks after his second win as the boss of the Three Lions. Hopefully, this injury only delays an eventual call-up.

In better news for Slot, Curtis Jones is back in full training after missing the last two games, while Alexis Mac Allister was handed only 26 minutes for Argentina amid his fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa has used the break to get back up to speed and will be an option across the frontline and in the No. 10 role.