Liverpool’s interest in Xabi Alonso was well documented as they searched for Jurgen Klopp‘s successor, but the Spaniard was also a target for Man United.

Alonso was many supporters’ choice as ideal coach to take over following Klopp’s resignation, and those within Liverpool seemed to agree.

But after months of speculation, the former midfielder opted to turn down advances from Anfield in favour of staying in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool instead hired Arne Slot and the Dutchman has made a remarkable start to life in the dugout, erasing any frustration among fans at losing out on Alonso.

Over at Old Trafford there has been no such luxury, with Man United‘s failure to convince a candidate more qualified than Erik ten Hag seeing them keep faith in the ex-Ajax manager.

However, according to the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel, there was an attempt to appoint Alonso as replacement to Ten Hag.

As with Liverpool’s contact, Alonso declined the chance to take over at United, with the 42-year-old now slated as “leading contender” to be Carlo Ancelotti’s eventual successor at Real Madrid.

Real’s “work has started on identifying candidates” as Ancelotti heads into the final 18 months of his contract at the Bernabeu aged 65.

The prospect of Alonso becoming United manager is, of course, farfetched, not least due to his connections with Liverpool after five years there as a player.

While United still hold a reputation as one of the biggest clubs in football, in terms of their record on the pitch in recent years and their management off it, they are miles away from that level.

It could certainly be argued that moving from Leverkusen to United would have been a step down at that stage based on sporting merit.

Leverkusen won the Bundesliga last season having gone undefeated for the entire campaign, with their only loss in all competitions coming in the Europa League final.

Alonso’s side are now in the Champions League and have taken two wins from two in their clashes with Feyenoord and AC Milan so far, though they sit fifth in the German top flight after three wins, two draws and a loss so far.

United were believed to have moved onto Thomas Tuchel as their prime candidate to take over if Ten Hag was ousted, but he has now become England’s new head coach.