It is time to see if you can correctly answer 15 questions and win our Liverpool edition of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ – it is not going to be easy!

Sadly, no money is on the line, but there is plenty of pride if you can work your way up the ladder and get the final question correct.

As it is in the show, questions will become increasingly harder, and a wrong answer will mean it is game over and you must start from the bottom and work your way back up.

There are four options per question, and we are really looking to test your knowledge of the club.

Good luck and let us know how far you get on your first attempt!

Can you reach the top and become a ‘Liverpool FC Millionaire’?

