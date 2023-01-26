QUIZ – Name the 33 Liverpool players signed by Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers spent a little over three years at Liverpool and in that time signed 33 players. We want to see how many of them you can name!

Rodgers took over at Anfield in 2012, taking the reigns from Sir Kenny Dalglish after bidding farewell to Swansea, who he took back up to the Premier League.

In his second season in charge at Anfield, in 2013/14, the unlikeliest title charge emerged and while it was built on quicksand, it was certainly riveting.

It was not to be and it quickly started falling apart for Rodgers, who made some questionable signings and remained in charge until October 2015.

In total, Rodgers signed 33 players as Liverpool manager between 2012 and 2015 and we want to see if you can name them all, we’ve given you a few clues to help.

33 signings in 9 minutes!

