★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold kisses the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Name every Liverpool player since 1960 with last name starting with ‘A’

Did you know since 1960, Liverpool have had 22 players feature for the first team with a surname that started with the letter ‘A’? Now, it’s time for you to name them!

This is the start of our series of quizzes that will run through the alphabet of last names at Liverpool Football Club.

We’re starting from the very beginning and slowly working our way to ‘Z’, but, here, we kick it off with the letter ‘A’, and that leaves a list of 22 players that you have to name.

We’ve given you a couple of hints to help you out and there are only a couple of criteria you need to be aware of:

  • Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960
  • Last name must start with the letter ‘A’

Some of these will definitely test you. Good luck!

How many can you name?

Want more quizzes? Try these!

LIVERPOOL FC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
20% OFF EVERYTHING!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks