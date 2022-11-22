Did you know since 1960, Liverpool have had 22 players feature for the first team with a surname that started with the letter ‘A’? Now, it’s time for you to name them!

This is the start of our series of quizzes that will run through the alphabet of last names at Liverpool Football Club.

We’re starting from the very beginning and slowly working our way to ‘Z’, but, here, we kick it off with the letter ‘A’, and that leaves a list of 22 players that you have to name.

We’ve given you a couple of hints to help you out and there are only a couple of criteria you need to be aware of:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘A’

Some of these will definitely test you. Good luck!

How many can you name?

