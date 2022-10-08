Jurgen Klopp is celebrating his seventh anniversary as Liverpool manager, but how much do you remember of his time in charge so far?
We’re celebrating seven years of the German being at the helm at Anfield, a time in which he has transformed the club and served up moments that will forever be remembered.
The manager arrived saying he was the ‘Normal One’ and he has been just that and more having embodied what this club has long stood for both on the pitch and off it.
Klopp is only the sixth Liverpool manager to hit the seven-year milestone and that’s a feat worthy of celebrating.
The time has flown by and to commemorate Klopp’s Liverpool anniversary we’ve put together 14 questions for you.
14 questions…how will you get on?
