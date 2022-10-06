Liverpool’s 300 club is exclusive to 61 players, with James Milner the latest to add his name to the list – and in the modern era he is No. 43.

Milner joined the club in 2015 and has played a pivotal role under Jurgen Klopp, with Liverpool since going on to lift every piece of silverware available to them.

By coming off the bench against Rangers in the Champions League, Milner became only the 61st Red in history to amass 300 appearances for the club across all competitions.

In this quiz, though, we’re tasking you with naming the Liverpool players to have made 300 appearances since 1960 – we’ve given you a few hints to help you on your way.

You already know one name…

7 minutes to name all 43…

