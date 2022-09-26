If you want a tricky quiz, this is one for you! We want to see if you can name the 15 Liverpool players to have made the most consecutive appearances for the club.

Availability is the greatest asset a player can have and Liverpool has been home to a number of Reds who have shown of their durability over the years.

In the modern age, stringing together a serious run of consecutive games is becoming a rare feat but that was not the case during the 1900s.

It is throughout that century that these 15 Reds set records that will unlikely ever be toppled, and your task is to name them all.

We’ve provided the number of consecutive games they played and the years in which they completed the feat…Good luck!

You have 4 minutes to name them all!

*Stats from LFCHistory.net

