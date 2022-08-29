QUIZ – The 19 players with at least 100 Liverpool goals

Roberto Firmino became the 19th Liverpool player to reach 100 Liverpool goals in the 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth on Saturday, but can you name the others?

Anfield has been home to some of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game, but not all of them have managed to reach three figures.

To help you out, we’ve provided the number of goals each of the 19 players scored and listed their nationality.

How good is your knowledge of the Reds’ most prolific players in front of goal?

We’re giving you four minutes to name all of the Liverpool players to have scored at least 100 goals for the club. Plenty of time, right? We’ve already given you one!

Can you name all 19?

