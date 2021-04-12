Liverpool have taken part in countless memorable games, but how well do you remember the players who made up the starting XIs?
There are games that are forever etched into club folklore and Liverpool are no strangers to such encounters both domestically and across Europe.
We remember the goals, sometimes the assists and its significance in the bigger picture – but how well do you remember the players who made the result possible from the off?
That is the question you will ask yourself in this quiz as one or two players have been hidden and your job is to correctly identify who is missing from the provided options.
It covers a number of decades and you will be given the game, the result and the date it took place – with all matches ones the Reds emerged victorious from.
Good luck!
There are 10 famous XIs from the 80s to 2018!
