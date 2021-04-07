Making your Liverpool debut is memorable in its own right, but add a goal to the mix and your name is added to a prestigious list. A total of 18 Reds have done just that since 1992.

It’s something every player will dream of and only a handful see it come to fruition, kickstarting life at their club with a goal is one way to enamour yourself to the fans.

It’s harder said than done, however, and since 1992 the Reds have seen 18 players find the net on their debut across all competitions.

And one, in particular, would only play that one game for the club – talk about an effective strike rate.

Some will stand out in your mind while others may not have stood the test of time, but there are a number of long-serving players on the list alongside a few unsuspecting names.

We’ve given you the players’ position and the year in which they made their debut to help you out, as well as the total appearances in their Liverpool career — some of which are ongoing.

Good luck!

The clock is set at 7 minutes & you have 18 players to name!

