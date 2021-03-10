Liverpool are not enjoying the best of times of late but you needn’t look back far to note the Reds’ recent success, but how well can you remember the 2018/19 Champions League-winning season?

With European action back on the agenda with a place in the quarter-finals on the line against Leipzig, the competition offers a little time to reflect on past triumphs.

And the most recent, of course, was nearly two years ago when Jurgen Klopp‘s men added the sixth European Cup to the trophy cabinet.

But the question is, how well do you remember that Champions League campaign and can you out beat the clock when the pressure is on.

Well, we’re testing your memory with a little quiz. You’ll have 10 questions to get through in under four minutes, but we’ve given you some dummy answers to make it that little bit harder.

And once you’ve selected the right answer it will be taken off the board.

Good luck!

10 questions but you only have 4 minutes to answer them all!

