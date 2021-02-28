Liverpool have signed 16 players in their post-war history, with 12 of those coming since the turn of the century. But how many of the Reds’ loanees can you name?

Loan signings have become increasingly rare at Anfield in recent years, but a late swoop for Ozan Kabak on the final day of the winter transfer window saw the Turk become the club’s 16th.

It was their first since 2016, and the second of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign as manager, with the hope being his impact on the Reds is much-improved on his predecessor.

While pre-war records are less clear, Liverpool’s first post-war loan signing came in 1986, with four more to follow before the new millennium.

In total, the Reds have made 16 loan signings, with goalkeepers by far the most frequent, the club having brought in five stoppers on a short-term basis – with only two going on to make an appearance.

That may make this quiz rather tricky, but we think it should be a good test of your memory…

You’ve got 6 minutes – try and name all 16!

