The Premier League is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season and we want to see if you can name Liverpool’s first matchday squad in the competition from 1992.

The inception of the Premier League flipped English football on its head in 1992.

In 30 years, the league has seen 22 teams become 20, with Liverpool just one of six clubs to be mainstays in the topflight and only one of seven to have lifted the title since the name change.

On the opening day back in 1992, Graeme Souness’ Liverpool travelled to Nottingham Forest for their first game in the Premier League and returned to Merseyside with a ‘1’ in the loss column.

Teddy Sheringham’s goal proved to be the winner for Brian Clough’s side, inflicting defeat on a Reds outfit with a plethora of league champions.

There were only three substitutes named in a squad of 14. Good luck!

You have 4 minutes…GO

