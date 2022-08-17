In Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Darwin Nunez became only the ninth player to be sent off in the seven years Jurgen Klopp has been at the club. Can you name the lot?

The Reds are usually careful to make sure they don’t do anything that could put them in danger of a red card, having finished top of the Premier League‘s fair play table in five of the last six seasons.

There could be no complaints, though, about Nunez’s sending off, with the Uruguayan shown a straight red after headbutting Palace defender Joachim Andersen in front of referee Paul Tierney.

Remarkably, Nunez’s dismissal was the first time a Liverpool player has been sent off for a violent conduct offence under Klopp.

There have, though, been eight other occasions when Klopp’s players have been shown red. How many of those can you remember?

We’re giving you 2 minutes to name all 9!

