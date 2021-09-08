Liverpool‘s collection of kits for the 2021/22 season is complete after the third strip was officially released, ensuring it takes its place alongside others hits and misses.

Another yellow kit was added to the collection on Thursday as Liverpool completed the set for the current campaign, with the strip a nod to the successful period throughout the 1980s.

The third kit is one that received mixed reviews, as is often the case with new kits, and is now available to buy on Liverpool FC’s online store.

Its release is the latest in a long line of kits that Liverpool will have donned in their illustrious history but aside from the Reds badge, who else has graced the kit?

You should recall the six different manufacturers responsible and the various sponsors, but with just two minutes on the clock how much time can you leave on the clock?

How quick can you name the sponsors and kit makers?

