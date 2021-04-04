The one to score the goal sees flashing lights around their name, but the assist-maker can be just as important and impressive. But who has topped the charts for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Whether it’s a corner taken quickly, a lofted pass, a sumptuous through ball, or even an incredible show of flair, we’ve seen it all in regards to assists over the years.

They can create the ‘I was there moment’ just as much as any goal, as it can sometimes take an incredible eye and precision to find their teammate.

A total of 18 players have led the assist chart at the conclusion of a Premier League season for the Reds, four of whom have done so for more than one season.

There have been 28 top-flight seasons to date and your job here is to name the players who notched the most assists in those campaigns, in three of them two players could not be separated.

Some names may spring to mind a lot quicker than others in this one! Good luck.

18 players in 4 minutes, can you do it?

