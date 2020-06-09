It’s a classic game show shown across the world, but will you reach the £1 million question when it is all about Liverpool Football Club?
It’s time for a spot of general trivia, 15 questions which become increasingly more difficult as you progress in our version of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’.
As is the case on the show, you will have four options to consider for every question but, of course, no real money is up for grabs.
If you get a question wrong that is where the quiz will come to an end, how far will you go?
Can you get all 15 on your first attempt?
