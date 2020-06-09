KIEV, UKRAINE - Friday, May 25, 2018: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a pre-match press conference at the NSC Olimpiyskiy ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC. (Handout/UEFA via Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ: 15 Liverpool FC inspired Who Wants To Be A Millionaire-style questions

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s a classic game show shown across the world, but will you reach the £1 million question when it is all about Liverpool Football Club?

It’s time for a spot of general trivia, 15 questions which become increasingly more difficult as you progress in our version of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’.

As is the case on the show, you will have four options to consider for every question but, of course, no real money is up for grabs.

If you get a question wrong that is where the quiz will come to an end, how far will you go?

Can you get all 15 on your first attempt?


 

Want more quizzes? Try these!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Tags

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments