With the Bundesliga back up and running after coming to a halt due to the pandemic, we’re testing your knowledge of Liverpool’s ties with Germany.

The top two tiers of German football are the first to lift their suspension in Europe and are back underway to complete the final nine to ten games remaining in the 2019/20 fixture list.

Liverpool’s ties to Germany stretch back to 1996 and their current association extends beyond just Jurgen Klopp.

And here, we’re looking to test your memory of players the Reds have acquired directly from German clubs or players who were born in Germany and went on to sign for Liverpool permanently.

The criteria are that the transfer must have been a permanent switch directly to Anfield from a team in either top two divisions of German football, and free transfers are included.

A total of 18 players fit the bill, and you’ll have to dig deep into your memory as one made the switch but never made a competitive appearance for the club.

You have 8 minutes – can you name all 18?





