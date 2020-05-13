Liverpool have reached the final of the European Cup on nine occasions, winning it six times. But can you name every player to start for the Reds in the showcase clash?

Since their first successful involvement in 1977, Liverpool have reached the pinnacle of continental football nine times, with five different captains lifting the trophy.

The most recent came, of course, in 2019, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side exorcising the ghosts of Kyiv a year previous to bring No. 6 back to Merseyside with a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Along with the setback of 2018, the Reds have suffered two other defeats in the European Cup final—on the tragic night at Heysel in 1985, and the revenge of AC Milan in Athens in 2007.

A total of 59 different players have started for Liverpool in these finals, with only one featuring in five and two featuring in four; a full 30 have only done so once, including some lesser-known figures.

That may make naming every starting XI from the Reds’ nine European Cup finals more difficult than expected, but that is what we’re asking you to do.

So across 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2007, 2018 and 2019, can you complete the set?

You’ve got 8 minutes – can you name the XIs?





