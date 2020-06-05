Since the ruling came into effect in 1995, Liverpool have signed 22 players on a Bosman, can you name them all?

Prior to the Bosman ruling, players were unable to leave their clubs unless they agreed to let them move on, even if their current contract had expired.

But thanks to Jean-Marc Bosman and his battle in the European Court, football’s transfer scene was never the same as players were allowed to leave a club on a free transfer as soon as their contract expired.

The power was shifted from clubs to the players, and signing-on fees replaced a transfer fee.

Liverpool have dabbled in the Bosman transfer market on a number of occasions with mixed success, and here we test your memory of the ones who have landed at Anfield.

It is only players arriving at the club on a Bosman deal, not simply a free transfer, who are listed, which means the likes of Robbie Fowler, Maxi Rodriguez, Craig Bellamy and Jari Litmanen are not included.

We’ve provided you with the year they were signed but you might need your thinking cap on for this one.

You have six minutes, can you name them all?





