LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates in front of the supporters after the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2.
QUIZ – Can you name Jurgen Klopp’s 30 most-used players at Liverpool?

The 2022/23 season is Jurgen Klopp‘s seventh season in charge at Liverpool and close to 100 players have featured for him during that time. But who makes up the top 30 so far?

It’s been a memorable journey since the German landed at Anfield on October 8, 2015, with seven pieces of silverware lifted since the day he said it was time to “change from doubters to believers.”

Klopp has made 31 senior signings and has handed out debuts to a host of youngsters from the club’s academy, unearthing one talented player after another.

His near seven years in charge has seen him turn to numerous players, but some more than others and the test for you is to name the 30 players currently listed as his most-used.

This list will invariably change throughout the course of the season and beyond, but in this moment in time, can you name the players who make the list?

You have 4 minutes! Away you go…

