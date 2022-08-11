The Premier League has been going for 30 years, and in that time 20 players have scored seven or more goals against Liverpool. So can you name them all?

Back in 1992, English football changed forever, with the inception of the Premier League.

Liverpool have been ever-present since then, but success and failure have come in waves for the Anfield club, with their first title coming in 2020.

Different rivalries have emerged over those three decades, including with particular players, many of which have struck a ridiculous vein of goalscoring form against the Reds.

Here, we are looking for the top 20 goalscorers against Liverpool in all competitions since the Premier League era began in 1992.

Don’t worry, all but three of the 156 combined goals came while those players were featuring for English clubs, which may make it easier for you to remember.

You have 4 minutes – can you get them all?

