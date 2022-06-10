It was a team effort for Liverpool throughout 2021/22, with Jurgen Klopp turning to 37 different players throughout the Reds’ incredible journey across all competitions. Can you name them all?

The Reds gave themselves a clean slate for the 2021/22 season and they made the most of it, playing in every game possible to see their campaign end after 63 games and two trophies.

The manager handed out a number of debuts while also turning to his reliable pillars as Liverpool looked to make history across all four competitions.

It did not come to fruition, but it was still a season to savour as Jordan Henderson gave the shuffle treatment to both the League Cup and FA Cup to complete the set for Klopp’s Liverpool.

Now, with the season behind us, it’s time to test your memory of the 37 players who made an appearance throughout the campaign. Good luck!

You have 6 minutes to name 37 players!

