LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring his side's first equalising goal to level the score at 1-1 during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – 3 minutes to name 14 Liverpool players who scored on Premier League debut

Every season brings new faces to the fore, some through the transfer window and others from the academy, and a league debut has been kind to many in front of goal.

There will be few better feelings than getting off the mark in the league at the first opportunity, especially if you’re primary role is to find the back of the net.

At Fulham, Liverpool saw one player rid himself of any potential weight on his shoulders with a goal on his Premier League debut.

He is not the only one to do so since 1992, though, and the question is can you name all the Reds who marked their first Premier League appearance for Liverpool with a goal?

Can you name them all in time?

