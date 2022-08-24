Jurgen Klopp took Liverpool back to the Champions League, carved out a consistent place in the competition and lifted the trophy, which he will hope to do once again this season.

Before the German arrived at Anfield, Champions League football had been a feature on the schedule just once in seven seasons.

Fortunes have since changed as Liverpool have been in the final in three of the last five editions, with Jordan Henderson getting his hands on Ol’ Big Ears in 2018/19.

To reach the final, though, you must first navigate your group and its six head-to-head encounters, something that was taken in the Reds’ stride last season despite the ‘group of death’ tag.

Since 2017/18, Liverpool has played 14 different teams in five different group stages and your task is to name them all. We’ve given you the country the club is located to help you out.

You only have 2 minutes…

