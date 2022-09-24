Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
05.12.2012, Stadio Friuli, Udine, ITA, UEFA EL, Udinese Calcio vs FC Liverpool, Gruppe A, Training, FC Liverpool, im Bild Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Liverpool FC), Luis Suarez (# 07, Liverpool FC) // Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Liverpool FC), Luis Suarez (# 07, Liverpool FC) during Training of Liverpool FC before the UEFA Europa League group A match between Udinese Calcio and Liverpool .FC at the Stadio Friuli, Udinese, Italy on 2012/12/05. EXPA Pictures © 2012, PhotoCredit: EXPA/ Juergen Feichter
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Name the 65 Liverpool players used under Brendan Rodgers

Nearly seven years ago Brendan Rodgers was given his marching orders after over three seasons at Anfield, during which time he used 65 players.

Liverpool has undergone a significant transformation since Rodgers left his post in October 2015, with Jurgen Klopp the one to return the club back to its perch.

Rodgers’ tenure, meanwhile, was full of what if and nearly moments, with a league title so close to being realised before late drama that then required some time to heal the wounds.

His time in management is subject to contrasting opinions, with some remembering those days with greater fondness than others.

During Rodgers’ time at Liverpool, he turned to 65 different players and we want to know if you can name them all with only six minutes on the clock!

Good luck!

*Stats from transfermarkt.co.uk

Want more quizzes? Try these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments