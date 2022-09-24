Nearly seven years ago Brendan Rodgers was given his marching orders after over three seasons at Anfield, during which time he used 65 players.

Liverpool has undergone a significant transformation since Rodgers left his post in October 2015, with Jurgen Klopp the one to return the club back to its perch.

Rodgers’ tenure, meanwhile, was full of what if and nearly moments, with a league title so close to being realised before late drama that then required some time to heal the wounds.

His time in management is subject to contrasting opinions, with some remembering those days with greater fondness than others.

During Rodgers’ time at Liverpool, he turned to 65 different players and we want to know if you can name them all with only six minutes on the clock!

Good luck!

*Stats from transfermarkt.co.uk

