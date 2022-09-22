Only 11 Liverpool players have been sent off more than once since the formation of the Premier League in 1992. Can you name the lot?

These days, it’s not often a Liverpool player is shown a red card.

Between 2016 and 2021, the Reds went five consecutive years winning the Premier League fair play award, as the team with the fewest yellow and red cards in the English top-flight.

In August, Darwin Nunez became the first Liverpool player to be sent off on their Anfield debut since Joe Cole in 2010.

But which Liverpool players have been given their marching orders more than once in the Premier League era?

To help you out here, we’ve provided the nationality of the player and the amount of times they’ve been sent off.

Think you can name all 11? You’ve got 3 minutes

