Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Ajax saw Trent Alexander-Arnold become the youngest player to reach 50 European appearances in Liverpool’s history. Can you name all 26 to have done so?

At 23 years and 341 days old, Alexander-Arnold reached the landmark faster than any Liverpool player of all-time, and all going well, he’ll have a lot more European appearances to follow.

There are 25 other players to have played at least 50 matches in Europe for the Reds, and it really is an elite list.

We’re asking you to name the lot, and we’ve given you the nationality of the player as well as the number of appearances they have made.

Think you’ve got this?

We’re giving you 4 minutes to name the lot!

