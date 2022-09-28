Jamie Carragher is a one-club man and during his 17 years with the club shared the field with 158 different players, think you can name them all?

Carragher was the ultimate servant to Liverpool Football Club, ending his career with 737 appearances, the second-most in club history, and nine honours.

During his time at Anfield, he witnessed several changes in personnel, ensuring he shared the pitch with 158 players from 1997 to 2013.

And we want to see how many you can name in this mammoth quiz!

We’ve given you 10 minutes on the clock, the number of games Carragher played with each of his teammates and their nationality to help you along!

You have 10 minutes!

*Stats from Transfermarkt.co.uk

