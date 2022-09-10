Since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015, a total of 64 players have made their Liverpool debut for the German. How many can you remember in just 10 minutes?

As the current fourth longest-serving manager in English football, a healthy amount of players have come through into the Liverpool first team during Klopp’s time at the club.

Having arrived towards the end of 2015, he is now into his seventh season in charge at Anfield, presiding over a new-look side after a summer of evolution.

Klopp has led the Reds into 388 games and used 94 different players during that time – with 64 of those making their debut under the manager.

But how many of those 64 can you name?

For the purpose of this quiz, we have omitted any players who officially debuted during the two cup games under Neil Critchley in 2019/20 – unless they went on to play while Klopp was in the dugout.

You have 10 minutes – try and name them all!

