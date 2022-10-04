For the first time in their shared 130 years of history, Liverpool and Rangers meet in competitive action. But over the years we have seen players represent both clubs.

Incredibly, the two teams only ever met in friendly encounters before they were both drawn into Group A in the 2022/23 Champions League.

They are set for a collision course, first at Anfield before the return to Ibrox, and throughout the tie, two former Reds are expected to take their place for Rangers.

Question is, who else has been a double agent for these two sides since 2000 – and that includes loan spells and a player who did not make a competitive outing for Liverpool but is deserving of a spot on this list.

A few names may trip you up but let us know how you get on in the comments section!

We’ve given you 3 minutes to think of the 11!

