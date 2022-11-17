Jordan Henderson‘s 11 years and counting at Liverpool has seen him play alongside 115 different teammates – think you can name them all?

The club has transformed enormously since Henderson walked through the doors in 2011, with a new training ground, Anfield expansion and more trophies in the cabinet.

Henderson has seen it all, including various different faces who either make it or break it, young and old.

And he’s also lifted several trophies alongside some of the best players to don the Liverpool shirt and under a manger that will go down in history.

After sitting down with Henderson in an exclusive interview, we want to see if you can name all of Henderson’s teammates during his time at Liverpool – there’s a lot to remember!

We’ve given you the number of games the captain has played with each of his teammates and their nationality to help you out.

You have 10 minutes on the clock!

