Virgil van Dijk has now played 200 games for Liverpool across all competitions and boasts a win percentage of 70.5 percent since his arrival in 2018.

By taking to the field against Napoli in midweek, the Dutchman has now racked up 200 appearances for the Reds, a feat only 116 others have achieved with the club.

In that time, he has completed the trophy set with Liverpool, fulfilling the expectation that he would help turn the Reds into a formidable unit at the back.

Van Dijk has played 47 different teams while with Liverpool and has not tasted defeat against 28 of them across all competitions – think you can correctly guess who?

We do not wish to jinx this list, rather celebrate the 200 games just gone…

The answers, of course, are limited to the matches Van Dijk has been on the pitch during his time with the club – you need to identify 28 from the list of 50.

Can you correctly guess the 28 teams?

