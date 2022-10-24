Liverpool fans have been treated to some sumptuous free-kick goals over the years but we’re testing your knowledge of which players have scored.

The task for this one is simple, you’ll see the names of 30 different Liverpool players and you have to pick out the 16 who have directly scored from a free-kick for the club in the Premier League.

You have five minutes to find all 16 and you only have 16 guesses to do it, so choose carefully!

Remember, while some of the players listed may have scored a free-kick while at Liverpool, they may not be correct due to it not being direct nor being in a Premier League fixture.

Good luck!

Time to guess the 16 players!

*Statistics from LFCHistory.net

