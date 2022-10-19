★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – Name the 67 different clubs Liverpool have beat under Jurgen Klopp

During his time in charge of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has inflicted defeat on 67 different teams across the UK and Europe, think you can name them all?

The manager has been in charge of 395 games to date, winning 246 of them against 67 different clubs – quite the collection he’s amassed so far!

He recently added another club to the list thanks to Liverpool’s exploits on the European stage and you fancy they won’t be the new face on the block for too long.

There’s been one clear favourite opponent for Klopp since arriving in 2015, which may come as a surprise to some.

We’ve given you the number of victories and the seasons they occurred to help you out. Good luck!

You have the full 10 minutes…

