With Liverpool back in Scotland for their Champions League clash with Rangers, we’re looking for the 16 Scottish players to feature since 1980.

There is a strong Scottish heritage at Liverpool, with many of the club’s greatest-ever players hailing from north of the border.

From the title-winning 1940s, the transformative 1960s and to the dominant 1970s and 1980s, there has been a plethora of influential Scots both on and off the pitch.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Rangers in Glasgow, we are asking you to name every Scottish player to feature for the club since 1980.

This rules out Billy Liddell, Tommy Lawrence, Ron Yeats and Ian St John, but also the likes of Bobby Thomson and John Ogston, who even the most ardent of fans would be forgiven for missing out.

Calvin Ramsay and Robbie Foy are among those to not qualify having never played for the first team, while Ray Houghton was born in Glasgow but played for the Republic of Ireland.

We are looking for players who were born in and declared for Scotland or born elsewhere and played for the national team.

Can you name them all? You’ve got 3 minutes!

* Statistics via LFCHistory.

